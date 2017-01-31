Hospital administrator accused of taking selfies with bodies in Turkey's Antalya
An administrator at the Gazipasa State Hospital in the Mediterranean province of Antalya has been detained for questioning that he has repeatedly taken selfies with bodies at the hospital's morgue. Co-workers complained to authorities that F.S., the hospital's director of administration and of the financial department, repeatedly took selfies with bodies in the morgue, resulting in the manager's detention for questioning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Edrogans claim on Greek islands
|5 hr
|Mkz6
|5
|About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum...
|5 hr
|Mkz6
|1
|Turkey urges Germany to reject soldier asylum r...
|Mon
|Mkz6
|1
|TURKOMONGOLS MUSLlM SAVAGES==>>MOLON LABE!
|Mon
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|Turkish Scientist Mates Sheep With Man: Pictures (Jan '10)
|Jan 28
|andet1987
|12
|FILOTIMO==>>SEPARATES THE GREEKS from THE TURKI...
|Jan 27
|FILOTIMO
|1
|turkish army runs away
|Jan 23
|Mkz6
|2
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC