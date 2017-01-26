Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan visits Turkey again
Linday Lohan, a Hollywood star known for her colorful lifestyle, has visited Turkey once again, Dogan News Agency has reported. Lohan, who was seen with a headscarf in Istanbul's Istinye Park mall, said to reporters she loved Turkey and that Turkey was her second home.
