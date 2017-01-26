HDP spokesperson Ayhan Bilgen released after detention
Kurdish issue-focused Peoples' Democratic Party spokesperson and Kars deputy Ayhan Bilgen was released on Jan. 29 after being briefly detained by police in the Turkish capital Ankara. Bilgen tweeted about his detention at Ankara Esenboga Airport, from where he was set to fly to Istanbul, saying he was told that he would be taken to the southeastern province of Diyarbak r.
