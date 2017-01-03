Harsh European winter claims over doz...

Harsh European winter claims over dozen lives, grounds airplanes in Turkey and Italy

Airliners are seen at the the snow covered apron of Ataturk International Airport during the heavy snowfall in Istanbul, Turkey on January 07, 2017. Heavy snowfall and below-freezing temperatures continued to sweep across the European continent Saturday causing more than a dozen deaths, and grounding airplanes and crippling ferries in Italy and Turkey .

