Hagia Sophia Mosque to be restored in Turkey's Trabzon

The Hagia Sophia Mosque, which was opened to worship in 2013 after serving as a museum for 52 years, will be restored in the Black Sea province of Trabzon, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported. As part of the restoration, a shielding system which is used to cover mural paintings will be removed but an electronic system will be placed in front of the walls to cover Byzantine-era Christian paintings at worship times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.