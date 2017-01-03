Grim selfie video said to show suspect in Turkey killings
Turkish state media aired new footage on Tuesday of a man believed to be the Islamic State gunman who killed 39 people at a nightclub, showing a grim selfie video of the suspect as he circles Istanbul's most famous square. The camera never leaves the man's unsmiling face as he walks through Taksim square, one of Istanbul's prime tourist spots, during the 44-second video broadcast Tuesday on state-run Anadolu television and other media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s...
|Tue
|Defined
|1
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|Jan 1
|fener
|5
|How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un...
|Dec 31
|Rambo
|12
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|Dec 30
|Dave
|2
|Dating a Kurdish girl (Apr '09)
|Dec 30
|Ramsy
|68
|turks really really really are this stupid
|Dec 29
|mr large
|8
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|Dec 27
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|8
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC