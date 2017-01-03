Grim selfie video said to show suspec...

Grim selfie video said to show suspect in Turkey killings

23 hrs ago Read more: The Now Newspaper

Turkish state media aired new footage on Tuesday of a man believed to be the Islamic State gunman who killed 39 people at a nightclub, showing a grim selfie video of the suspect as he circles Istanbul's most famous square. The camera never leaves the man's unsmiling face as he walks through Taksim square, one of Istanbul's prime tourist spots, during the 44-second video broadcast Tuesday on state-run Anadolu television and other media.

Turkey

