Greek Supreme Court hearing for 2 of 8 Turkish servicemen
Handcuffed Turkish military officers, center, are escorted by plain-clothed police officers as they arrive at the Supreme Court in Athens, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. A prosecutor at Greece's Supreme Court recommended on Tuesday the court reject an extradition request for the first two of eight Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece after a failed July military coup in their country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|4 hr
|cappadocia balloo...
|56
|U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ...
|Mon
|mr large
|2
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Jan 6
|Rockstar
|10
|Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15)
|Jan 5
|Tyson Chicken Farm
|2
|Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 5
|Lougi
|4
|The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s...
|Jan 3
|Defined
|1
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|Jan 1
|fener
|5
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC