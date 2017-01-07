Fresh terror attack in Turkey leaves two dead
A car bombing blamed on Kurdish militants rocked the Turkish city of Izmir on Thursday, killing at least two people and triggering a deadly shootout as authorities chased the fugitive killer behind the New Year attack in Istanbul. The new attack intensified alarm in Turkey after the shooting rampage at Istanbul's Reina nightclub unleashed shortly after revelers rang in 2017, which killed 39 people and was claimed by the Islamic State group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|1 hr
|Rockstar
|10
|Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15)
|Thu
|Tyson Chicken Farm
|2
|Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Lougi
|4
|The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s...
|Jan 3
|Defined
|1
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|Jan 1
|fener
|5
|How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un...
|Dec 31
|Rambo
|9
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|Dec 30
|Dave
|2
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC