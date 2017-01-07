Fresh terror attack in Turkey leaves two dead

A car bombing blamed on Kurdish militants rocked the Turkish city of Izmir on Thursday, killing at least two people and triggering a deadly shootout as authorities chased the fugitive killer behind the New Year attack in Istanbul. The new attack intensified alarm in Turkey after the shooting rampage at Istanbul's Reina nightclub unleashed shortly after revelers rang in 2017, which killed 39 people and was claimed by the Islamic State group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.