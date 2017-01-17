Free speech in Turkey? As long as you...

Free speech in Turkey? As long as you are willing to bear the results Uzay Bulut

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

On New Year's Eve, the well-known Turkish fashion designer, Barbaros Sansal, shared a video on his social media account, saying in part: "Can you write for me the name of the misery? While so many journalists are under arrest, while so many kids are subjected to abuse and rape, while corruption and bribery are running headlong, while bigots spread filth in the streets, are you still celebrating the new year? "Do you know what I am going to do now? I am going to drink all the alcohol in the bar and at home; all of it, all of it! I am not going to leave you a drop. I am going to transfer all my dollars to Switzerland; I am not going to leave a penny behind."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
turkish army runs away 19 hr mr large 1
News VIDEO: Strange shoot-out in Turkey's Bursa spar... Fri Holy Guacamole 1
News Turkish President releases Christmas message Fri TURKS RSAVAGES 11
UNITED ORTHODOX COUNTRIES==>>WILL DECAPlTATE TU... Fri TURKS RSAVAGES 1
turkish army pisses pants in al bab Jan 17 Mkz6 2
Why Turkish men fall so easily in love with Bri... (Mar '10) Jan 17 Mean Spirits 102
How Turk were Sumerians? (Nov '08) Jan 17 Mkz6 60
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,454 • Total comments across all topics: 278,136,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC