Five Pakistani nationals reportedly a...

Five Pakistani nationals reportedly abducted in Turkey for ransom1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Islamabad , Jan. 03 : Around five Pakistani nationals have been reportedly kidnapped for ransom by suspected Kurd miscreants near Turkey border. The victims, hailing from Gujranwala and Wazirabad, were travelling to Europe, when they were intercepted and abducted by suspected Kurd miscreants, reports the Dawn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s... 12 hr Defined 1
News Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10) Sun fener 5
News How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un... Dec 31 Rambo 12
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant... Dec 30 Dave 2
Dating a Kurdish girl (Apr '09) Dec 30 Ramsy 68
turks really really really are this stupid Dec 29 mr large 8
News Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery Dec 27 RUSSKI GO HOME 8
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,464 • Total comments across all topics: 277,569,373

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC