Fists fly as Turkey moves to bolster Erdogan powers
Turkish lawmakers on Thursday approved three more articles in a hugely controversial bill bolstering the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as lawmakers brawled and threw objects in a session of high tension. Lawmakers have since the start of the week been debating the first reading of the 18-article bill to change the constitution to create an executive presidency.
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|17 hr
|Garry
|3
|Why do Turkish women love Arab men? (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Koko
|68
|U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ...
|Jan 10
|PKK War Crimes
|4
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Jan 10
|cappadocia balloo...
|56
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Jan 6
|Rockstar
|10
|Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15)
|Jan 5
|Tyson Chicken Farm
|2
|Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 5
|Lougi
|4
