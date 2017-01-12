Fists fly as Turkey moves to bolster ...

Fists fly as Turkey moves to bolster Erdogan powers

Turkish lawmakers on Thursday approved three more articles in a hugely controversial bill bolstering the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as lawmakers brawled and threw objects in a session of high tension. Lawmakers have since the start of the week been debating the first reading of the 18-article bill to change the constitution to create an executive presidency.

