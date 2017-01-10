First indictment for key Turkey coup ...

First indictment for key Turkey coup plot figure Adil Oksuz prepared

Read more: Turkish Daily News

The first indictment regarding a key figure in Turkey's failed July 2016 coup attempt, Adil Oksuz, was prepared in the Marmara province of Sakarya on Jan. 19, with the prosecutor seeking one aggravated life sentence and a jail sentence of between 190 years and 319 years. Oksuz, who was briefly detained after the foiled coup but then disappeared after being released, is accused of a number of charges, including being among the leaders of the coup attempt, widely believed to have been masterminded by the "Fethullahist Terrorist Organization " of U.S.-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen.

Turkey

