First indictment for key Turkey coup plot figure Adil Oksuz prepared
The first indictment regarding a key figure in Turkey's failed July 2016 coup attempt, Adil Oksuz, was prepared in the Marmara province of Sakarya on Jan. 19, with the prosecutor seeking one aggravated life sentence and a jail sentence of between 190 years and 319 years. Oksuz, who was briefly detained after the foiled coup but then disappeared after being released, is accused of a number of charges, including being among the leaders of the coup attempt, widely believed to have been masterminded by the "Fethullahist Terrorist Organization " of U.S.-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|turkish army pisses pants in al bab
|Tue
|Mkz6
|2
|Why Turkish men fall so easily in love with Bri... (Mar '10)
|Tue
|Mean Spirits
|102
|How Turk were Sumerians? (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Mkz6
|60
|turks tell erdogan you buy liras
|Tue
|mr large
|1
|kurds show cowardly turks how to fight
|Jan 17
|mr large
|1
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Jan 14
|bedava sat
|58
|Why do Turkish women love Arab men? (Oct '11)
|Jan 12
|Koko
|68
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC