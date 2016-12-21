Fireworks fiesta ushers in New Year
New Year's celebrations across the world have ushered in 2017 with dazzling fireworks displays and crowded streets amid tightened security measures for the festivities. There was a huge police presence on the streets of London as spectators from nearly 100 countries flocked to the Thames to watch the night sky light up as Big Ben struck midnight.
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|fener
|5
|How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un...
|21 hr
|Rambo
|12
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|Fri
|Dave
|2
|Dating a Kurdish girl (Apr '09)
|Fri
|Ramsy
|68
|turks really really really are this stupid
|Thu
|mr large
|8
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|Dec 27
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|8
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Dec 27
|Rockstar
|5
