Fears Grow of IS Threat in Turkey After New Year's Attack
Turkey is still reeling from the deadly New Year's shooting at an Istanbul nightclub, in which 39 people were killed. Far from bringing the country together, the attack has further deepened national divisions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|7 hr
|Garry
|3
|Why do Turkish women love Arab men? (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Koko
|68
|U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ...
|Tue
|PKK War Crimes
|4
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Jan 10
|cappadocia balloo...
|56
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Jan 6
|Rockstar
|10
|Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15)
|Jan 5
|Tyson Chicken Farm
|2
|Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 5
|Lougi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC