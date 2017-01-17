EU min: Changing Turkey's terror laws would 'threaten' security
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkey's Minister for EU Affairs Omer Celik said Wednesday there was no possibility of changing the country's anti-terrorism laws -as requested by the EU- as it would "endanger both Turkey's and Europe's security", Anadolu reported. Changing counter-terrorism legislation is a key condition of a visa-free travel agreement between the European Union and Turkey.
