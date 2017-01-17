EU min: Changing Turkey's terror laws...

EU min: Changing Turkey's terror laws would 'threaten' security

Turkey's Minister for EU Affairs Omer Celik said Wednesday there was no possibility of changing the country's anti-terrorism laws -as requested by the EU- as it would "endanger both Turkey's and Europe's security", Anadolu reported. Changing counter-terrorism legislation is a key condition of a visa-free travel agreement between the European Union and Turkey.

Turkey

