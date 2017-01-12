Erdogan says Turkish economy also under 'terror' attack
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the country's economy is under a "terror" attack similar to the wave of violent attacks that have targeted Turkey in recent months. The country has over the past year endured more than thirty major attacks linked primarily to Kurdish and Islamic State militants.
