Elderly woman dies of heart attack af...

Elderly woman dies of heart attack after police raid wrong house in Turkey's south

4 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

An elderly woman has died of a heart attack stemming from fear after the police raided a wrong address in order to apprehend a murder suspect in the southern province of Antalya. Hamide Yucel, 65, who had been suffering from a heart condition, had a heart attack after the police told him that his son Ali Yucel, 28, has been sought over a murder case, when in fact Yucel was innocent.

Turkey

