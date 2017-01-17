Elderly woman dies of heart attack after police raid wrong house in Turkey's south
An elderly woman has died of a heart attack stemming from fear after the police raided a wrong address in order to apprehend a murder suspect in the southern province of Antalya. Hamide Yucel, 65, who had been suffering from a heart condition, had a heart attack after the police told him that his son Ali Yucel, 28, has been sought over a murder case, when in fact Yucel was innocent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
