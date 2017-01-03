Dog of police officer killed in Izmir attack waits for his return

A dog cared for by police officer Fethi Sekin, who was described as a hero after preventing a larger-scale attack outside an Izmir courthouse on Jan. 5, has continued to wait at the spot where he lost his life in the assault. Sekin, who had worked in front of the courthouse for 10 years until the attack, looked after a stray dog named Zeytin near the facility.

