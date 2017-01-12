Could BRF's acquisition in Turkey pav...

Could BRF's acquisition in Turkey pave way for OneFoods IPO?

BRF, the Brazil-based meat giant, announced this week that it has teamed up with the state of Qatar to buy a majority stake in Turkey-based processor Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayii. The move will see BRF's recently-established halal unit, OneFoods, enter the Turkish market.

Turkey

