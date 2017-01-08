.com | Turkey, UK agree on importance of Cyprus talks

.com | Turkey, UK agree on importance...

Turkey, UK agree on importance of Cyprus talks

13 hrs ago Read more: News24

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Theresa May on Saturday agreed that key talks on Cyprus in Geneva were a "real opportunity" for a fair and lasting solution to the division of the island. Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and President Nicos Anastasiades of the internationally-recognised Greek Cypriot Republic of Cyprus are due to meet in the Swiss city for talks from Monday in a bid to give new momentum to the process.

Turkey

