Canadian arrested in Turkey for 'insulting' president on social media
A Canadian woman has been arrested in Turkey for allegedly insulting the country's president in comments posted on Facebook, her Turkish lawyer said Thursday. Ece Heper, 50, was arrested in the city of Kars in northeastern Turkey, and charged on Dec. 30, Sertac Celikkaleli told The Canadian Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|5 min
|Mkz6
|9
|Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15)
|Thu
|Tyson Chicken Farm
|2
|Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Lougi
|4
|The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s...
|Jan 3
|Defined
|1
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|Jan 1
|fener
|5
|How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un...
|Dec 31
|Rambo
|9
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|Dec 30
|Dave
|2
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC