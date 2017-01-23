British PM May to visit Turkey on Cyp...

British PM May to visit Turkey on Cyprus talks, ISIL

13 hrs ago

British Prime Minister Theresa May will visit Turkey this week, with the agenda set to focus on ongoing settlement talks in Cyprus, international efforts to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant , and bilateral ties between Ankara and London as Britain prepares to start Brexit negotiations. May is expected to visit Turkey on Jan. 26 or 28, diplomatic sources told the Hurriyet Daily News.

