British PM May to visit Turkey on Cyprus talks, ISIL
British Prime Minister Theresa May will visit Turkey this week, with the agenda set to focus on ongoing settlement talks in Cyprus, international efforts to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant , and bilateral ties between Ankara and London as Britain prepares to start Brexit negotiations. May is expected to visit Turkey on Jan. 26 or 28, diplomatic sources told the Hurriyet Daily News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|turkish army runs away
|15 hr
|Mkz6
|2
|VIDEO: Strange shoot-out in Turkey's Bursa spar...
|Jan 20
|Holy Guacamole
|1
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Jan 20
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|11
|UNITED ORTHODOX COUNTRIES==>>WILL DECAPlTATE TU...
|Jan 20
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|turkish army pisses pants in al bab
|Jan 17
|Mkz6
|2
|Why Turkish men fall so easily in love with Bri... (Mar '10)
|Jan 17
|Mean Spirits
|102
|How Turk were Sumerians? (Nov '08)
|Jan 17
|Mkz6
|60
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC