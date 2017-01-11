British PM May to raise trade, security with Turkey's Erdogan
Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday to discuss trade and security, her spokeswoman said, part of a charm offensive to bolster her hand in negotiations to leave the EU. A day after meeting U.S. President Donald Trump when she won his approval and some assurances on economic cooperation, May heads to Ankara to launch a joint working group to prepare the ground for a new trade relationship after Brexit.
