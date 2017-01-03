Boris Johnson to join talks on Cyprus reunification
The Foreign Secretary is expected to fly to Geneva on Wednesday for the United Nations-led conference amid cautious hopes of a settlement following years of failed diplomatic initiatives. Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci have begun three days of discussions in Switzerland in an attempt to clear the ground for an agreement.
