Boris Johnson is expected to fly out ...

Boris Johnson is expected to fly out to Geneva on Wednesday for the United Nations-led conference

The Foreign Secretary is expected to fly to Geneva on Wednesday for the United Nations-led conference amid cautious hopes of a settlement following years of failed diplomatic initiatives. Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci have begun three days of discussions in Switzerland in an attempt to clear the ground for an agreement.

Turkey

