Blast targeting police in southeast Turkey kills 4 officers
Members of emergency services work to remove victims from a vehicle damaged by a roadside bomb in the predominantly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, in southeastern Turkey, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The bomb killed more than three policemen and wounded others, according to the state-run news agency.
