Blast targeting police in southeast T...

Blast targeting police in southeast Turkey kills 3

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Anadolu Agency said the explosion occurred near Dicle University in the Sur district of Diyarbakir province. The report blamed the attack on militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Worker's Party, or PKK.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Turk were Sumerians? (Nov '08) 2 hr Oruc Selcuk 59
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Jan 14 bedava sat 58
Why do Turkish women love Arab men? (Oct '11) Jan 12 Koko 68
News U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ... Jan 10 PKK War Crimes 4
News Turkish President releases Christmas message Jan 6 Rockstar 10
News Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15) Jan 5 Tyson Chicken Farm 2
News Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15) Jan 5 Lougi 4
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,406 • Total comments across all topics: 277,973,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC