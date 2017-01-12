Blast targeting police in southeast Turkey kills 3
A roadside bomb in a pre-dominantly Kurdish city in southeast Turkey on Monday killed three policemen and wounded three others, according to the state-run news agency. Anadolu Agency said the explosion occurred near Dicle University in the Sur district of Diyarbakir province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Turk were Sumerians? (Nov '08)
|5 hr
|Oruc Selcuk
|59
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Jan 14
|bedava sat
|58
|Why do Turkish women love Arab men? (Oct '11)
|Jan 12
|Koko
|68
|U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ...
|Jan 10
|PKK War Crimes
|4
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Jan 6
|Rockstar
|10
|Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15)
|Jan 5
|Tyson Chicken Farm
|2
|Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 5
|Lougi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC