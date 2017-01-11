BAKU: Turkey considers building wall ...

BAKU: Turkey considers building wall along border with Armenia

The proposal is being discussed by the Ministries of National Defense and Finance, Trend reported with reference to the Turkish Star newspaper on January 11. The 3-meter concrete walls will be erected in the Turkish provinces of Ardahan, Kars and Igdir, which border on Armenia.  The tension in the relations of Turkey and Armenia is due to Armenia's so-called "genocide" claims against Turkey and occupation of Azerbaijani territories.  That was the very reason due to which the Turkish-Armenian border is closed since early 1990s. Turkey has repeatedly stressed that the Ankara-Yerevan normalization of ties is impossible without the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

