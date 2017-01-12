At Least 20 Killed In Turkish Airline...

At Least 20 Killed In Turkish Airlines Cargo Plane Crash In Kyrgyzstan

Airliners are seen at the the snow covered apron of Ataturk International Airport during the heavy snowfall in Istanbul, Turkey on January 7, 2017. At least 20 people have been killed after a Turkish Airlines Cargo jet crashed in near Kyrgyzstan's Manus airport Monday, the Kyrgyz government has confirmed.

