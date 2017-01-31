As IS loses ground, militants will mo...

As IS loses ground, militants will move to new territories: Former Turkish anti-terror chief

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

KUALA LUMPUR: As Islamic State loses ground in Syria and Iraq, and could face ultimate defeat there, many militants will disperse across the globe where they will aim to blend into society before trying to launch terrorist attacks, former Turkish counter-terrorism police chief Ahmet S Yayla has warned. "IS is going to lose Raqqa and Mosul and it's going to be very bloody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Edrogans claim on Greek islands 18 hr Mkz6 5
News About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum... 19 hr Mkz6 1
News Turkey urges Germany to reject soldier asylum r... Mon Mkz6 1
TURKOMONGOLS MUSLlM SAVAGES==>>MOLON LABE! Mon TURKS RSAVAGES 1
News Turkish Scientist Mates Sheep With Man: Pictures (Jan '10) Jan 28 andet1987 12
FILOTIMO==>>SEPARATES THE GREEKS from THE TURKI... Jan 27 FILOTIMO 1
turkish army runs away Jan 23 Mkz6 2
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,368 • Total comments across all topics: 278,451,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC