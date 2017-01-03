Anxiety in Istanbul after series of extremist attacks
For Ethem Salli, life in what he still calls one of the greatest cities on earth has been pared back to little more than his commutes to and from work. These days, with a string of extremist attacks targeting Istanbul still fresh in his memory, the 41-year-old environmental engineer doesn't venture outdoors much.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ...
|7 hr
|PKK War Crimes
|4
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|15 hr
|cappadocia balloo...
|56
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Jan 6
|Rockstar
|10
|Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15)
|Jan 5
|Tyson Chicken Farm
|2
|Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 5
|Lougi
|4
|The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s...
|Jan 3
|Defined
|1
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|Jan 1
|fener
|5
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC