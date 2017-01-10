ANKARA: Merkel 'plans to visit Turkey...

ANKARA: Merkel 'plans to visit Turkey' next month

20 hrs ago Read more: Groong

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning to visit Turkey early next month, state-run Anadolu Agency quoted officials as saying on Jan. 20.  Merkel's planned one-day visit to Ankara will focus on joint efforts to address the refugee crisis, cooperation in the fight against terrorism, as well as economic ties, a senior diplomat said.  The Chancellor is facing a tough election battle this year due to discontent in Germany about her open-door policy for refugees, which led to arrival of 890,000 asylum seekers in the country in 2015.  During her Ankara visit, she is expected to renew support for the EU-Turkey refugee agreement to stop irregular migration and highlight positive results achieved so far.

