American Shot in Istanbul ID'd
William Jacob Raak, who was one of the dozens wounded in the shooting at a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey, on New Year's Eve 2016. A Delaware business owner originally from Delaware County, was one of the nearly 70 people injured in a deadly nightclub shooting in Istanbul during a New Year's Eve celebration, according to his brother and confirmed by the State Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|15 hr
|fener
|5
|How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un...
|Sat
|Rambo
|12
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|Fri
|Dave
|2
|Dating a Kurdish girl (Apr '09)
|Dec 30
|Ramsy
|68
|turks really really really are this stupid
|Dec 29
|mr large
|8
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|Dec 27
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|8
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Dec 27
|Rockstar
|5
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC