American Shot in Istanbul ID'd

William Jacob Raak, who was one of the dozens wounded in the shooting at a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey, on New Year's Eve 2016. A Delaware business owner originally from Delaware County, was one of the nearly 70 people injured in a deadly nightclub shooting in Istanbul during a New Year's Eve celebration, according to his brother and confirmed by the State Department.

