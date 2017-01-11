America and New President Trump Should Support Turkey's Access to EU
Refusing Turkey's membership to the European Union would unbalance the state system of international relations because we know official Ankara has signaled its alignment to a new axis with Russia and China alliance. That would mean the withdrawal of Turkey from the Western European hemisphere .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBlaze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do Turkish women love Arab men? (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|Koko
|68
|U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ...
|Tue
|PKK War Crimes
|4
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Tue
|cappadocia balloo...
|56
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Jan 6
|Rockstar
|10
|Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15)
|Jan 5
|Tyson Chicken Farm
|2
|Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 5
|Lougi
|4
|The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s...
|Jan 3
|Defined
|1
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC