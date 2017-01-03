After Nightclub Attack, Fear Descends On Secular Turks
A week after a gunman killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub, the suspected assailant remains at large and secular Turks are feeling under attack. ISIS claimed the shooting, calling it an assault on what it called "a pagan holiday."
