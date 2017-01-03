Abis Rizvi- The film producer killed ...

Abis Rizvi- The film producer killed in Istanbul terror attack

13 hrs ago

The terror attack at the waterside Reina nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey on January 1 killed at least 39 people and injured 40 others. Among the dead were two Indians, real estate tycoon and film producer Abis Rizvi and Khushi Shah.

Turkey

