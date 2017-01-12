70 percent of Turkish navy vessels us...

70 percent of Turkish navy vessels used in coup on July 15: Indictment

Read more: Turkish Daily News

Some 70 percent of Turkish navy vessels played a role in coup activities on July 15 night as their personnel were previously informed about the attempt by the orchestrators of the failed bid, according to Ankara prosecutors. In an indictment sent to an Ankara court of serious crimes on Jan. 13, prosecutors who are seeking sentences against 72 naval suspects, said a total of 29 military vessels at the Golcuk, Aksaz, Mersin, Istanbul, Karadeniz Ereglisi and Foca naval bases were mobilized at 9 p.m., 20 minutes before the first notification about the coup reached the command, to implement "their plans to gather personnel" for the coup activities.

