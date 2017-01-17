2 killed in car bombing in Turkish city; 2 attackers dead
Emergency services stand at the scene of an explosion, in Izmir, Turkey, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. An explosion believed to have been caused by a car bomb in front of a courthouse in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Thursday wounded some 10, a local official said.
