170104054213-turkey-identified-gunman...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

Turkish authorities said Wednesday they have identified the gunman who killed 39 people in the New Year's nightclub terror attack in Istanbul. Authorities have also detained 20 alleged members of ISIS in connection with Sunday morning's attack at the Reina nightclub, state-run news agency Anadolu reported Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15) 3 hr Tyson Chicken Farm 2
News Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15) 6 hr Lougi 4
News The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s... Tue Defined 1
News Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10) Jan 1 fener 5
News How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un... Dec 31 Rambo 12
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant... Dec 30 Dave 2
Dating a Kurdish girl (Apr '09) Dec 30 Ramsy 68
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,802 • Total comments across all topics: 277,632,599

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC