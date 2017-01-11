11 ISIL suspects arrested over Istanbul club attack

Police have arrested 11 suspected Islamic State Iraq and Levant members in connection with a deadly attack on an Istanbul nightclub in the early hours of the new year, a police official said Jan. 26. The suspects are women of foreign nationality, the official said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media. Police said the women possessed fake passports, false Syrian identities and were planning terror attacks at tourist locations in Izmir.

