10 years on, murder of Turkish-Armeni...

10 years on, murder of Turkish-Armenian journalist remains unsolved

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Groong

Hrant Dink was shot dead on a busy street on January 19, 2007. Hundreds today mourned his loss, and demanded answers Carnations and placards are laid on the spot, where Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink was killed, during a commemoration to mark the 10th anniversary of his death, in Istanbul ISTANBUL, Turkey – Hundreds gathered in front of a newspaper office in Istanbul on Thursday to commemorate the brutal murder of a Turkish-Armenian journalist 10 years ago, and to ask why the case is still shrouded in mystery after a decade of court investigations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
turkish army pisses pants in al bab Tue Mkz6 2
Why Turkish men fall so easily in love with Bri... (Mar '10) Tue Mean Spirits 102
How Turk were Sumerians? (Nov '08) Tue Mkz6 60
turks tell erdogan you buy liras Tue mr large 1
kurds show cowardly turks how to fight Jan 17 mr large 1
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Jan 14 bedava sat 58
Why do Turkish women love Arab men? (Oct '11) Jan 12 Koko 68
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,292 • Total comments across all topics: 278,083,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC