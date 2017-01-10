10 years on, murder of Turkish-Armenian journalist remains unsolved
Hrant Dink was shot dead on a busy street on January 19, 2007. Hundreds today mourned his loss, and demanded answers Carnations and placards are laid on the spot, where Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink was killed, during a commemoration to mark the 10th anniversary of his death, in Istanbul ISTANBUL, Turkey – Hundreds gathered in front of a newspaper office in Istanbul on Thursday to commemorate the brutal murder of a Turkish-Armenian journalist 10 years ago, and to ask why the case is still shrouded in mystery after a decade of court investigations.
