1 killed in shooting at Istanbul restaurant
Turkish media reports say one person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a restaurant in Istanbul. Hurriyet newspaper said on its online edition that the attack Monday in a waterfront restaurant in Istanbul's residential Beykoz district was not terror-related.
