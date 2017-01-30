1 killed in shooting at Istanbul rest...

1 killed in shooting at Istanbul restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Turkish media reports say one person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a restaurant in Istanbul. Hurriyet newspaper said on its online edition that the attack Monday in a waterfront restaurant in Istanbul's residential Beykoz district was not terror-related.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Edrogans claim on Greek islands 4 hr TURKS RSAVAGES 4
News Turkey urges Germany to reject soldier asylum r... 11 hr Mkz6 1
TURKOMONGOLS MUSLlM SAVAGES==>>MOLON LABE! 16 hr TURKS RSAVAGES 1
News Turkish Scientist Mates Sheep With Man: Pictures (Jan '10) Sat andet1987 12
FILOTIMO==>>SEPARATES THE GREEKS from THE TURKI... Jan 27 FILOTIMO 1
turkish army runs away Jan 23 Mkz6 2
News VIDEO: Strange shoot-out in Turkey's Bursa spar... Jan 20 Holy Guacamole 1
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,427 • Total comments across all topics: 278,413,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC