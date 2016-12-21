What will Turkish tourism do for 2017?

With the 2016 tourist season now largely over, it is known that the Turkish international tourism sector's revenues have dropped by over one third over the previous season. While the consensus among many is that the main reason for this unexpectedly large drop is due to the travel ban Russia imposed on Turkish holiday destinations, the data shows this ban to be only one reason among several for the drop in revenue, and is far from being the main contributing factor.

