US Embassy in Turkey warns citizens ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations
The U.S. Embassy in Ankara has warned its citizens to be vigilant during upcoming holidays and New Year's Eve celebrations in Turkey, urging them to be mindful of attending public gatherings for both events due to increased security concerns across the country. "U.S. Mission Turkey reminds U.S. citizens that extremist groups are continuing aggressive efforts to conduct attacks throughout Turkey in areas where U.S. citizens and expatriates reside or frequent.
