US Embassy in Turkey: US is not supporting ISIL
The United States Embassy in Ankara has denied accusations that the U.S. supported terrorist groups fighting in Syria. The statement came a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip ErdoAYan said he has evidence that U.S.-led coalition forces have given support to terrorist groups, including the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant and Syrian Kurdish forces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|turks really really really are this stupid
|4 min
|Rockstar
|5
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|Tue
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|8
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Tue
|Rockstar
|5
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Tue
|Mkz6
|2
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Dec 26
|izmir escort
|54
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|Dec 23
|salima
|1
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec 23
|Nurple3234
|12
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC