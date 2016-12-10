Turkish television show: Shoot the Israeli Consular Officer
Two weeks before a Turkish police officer shot and killed the Russian ambassador to Ankara , a Turkish government-approved television show showed a woman shooting at the Israeli Consulate in Turkey. The scene showed a diplomatic affair, with many respected diplomats in attendance, including the Israeli Consular Officer in Turkey, as well as Russia's Consular Officer.
