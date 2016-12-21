Turkish President releases Christmas message
There are 1 comment on the Turkish Daily News story from Yesterday, titled Turkish President releases Christmas message.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Christmas holiday of all Turkish Christians and Christian communities all over the World on Dec. 24. "I congratulate first our Christian citizens and then all Christian world's Christmas holiday, hoping that their Noel celebrations that they observe from different sects, tradition and churches would contribute to the development of solidarity and help environment," said Erdogan.
#1 Yesterday
Thank you
