Turkish police detain 8 ISIL militants over attack plan
A total of eight militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant have been detained by the anti-terror branch of the Ankara Police on Dec. 31. The militants were detained at the end of a security operation. Police belive the eight ISIL militants were planning to carry out a terror attack in the New Year's eve.
