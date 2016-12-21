Turkish news: Several wounded in atta...

Turkish news: Several wounded in attack at Istanbul night club

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un... 12 hr Rambo 12
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant... 22 hr Dave 2
Dating a Kurdish girl (Apr '09) Fri Ramsy 68
turks really really really are this stupid Thu mr large 8
News Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery Dec 27 RUSSKI GO HOME 8
News Turkish President releases Christmas message Dec 27 Rockstar 5
News Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env... Dec 27 Mkz6 2
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,663 • Total comments across all topics: 277,498,363

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC